Carlson: “France are vulnerable”

Germany’s UEFA Women’s EUROs semi-final against France on Wednesday (21:00 CEST) is already casting its shadow. Two days ahead of the duel for a place in the final, assistant coach Britta Carlson and defender Giulia Gwinn answered questions from the media at their press conference.

Britta Carlson on...

...preparation for the semi-final: Today we looked at our opponent analysis and went over the players’ roles. There will certainly be one or two individual discussions.

...two days’ more rest before the semi-final: Ultimately, it doesn’t matter for the players. For us as a coaching team, it’s nicer the way things have turned out. The players have enjoyed the fact that we were able to give them some time off.

...the importance of physicality: It is a lot to do with the individual. We have an awesome team of people that take care of the players. But the clubs have done a brilliant job preparing them and there has been a great deal of professionalism. Physicality is important but so is the mentality to put it into practice.

...the opponents: They definitely deserved to go through; they created lots of chances. Netherlands had one or two opportunities but France were able to do more from the bench. It will be important to implement our game. We are adaptable and have analysed which spaces we can make the most of. France have already conceded goals and are vulnerable. We want to exploit that.

...the French defence: Wendy Renard and Griedge Mbock Bathy are very good defenders. We know about Wendy Renard – she is incredibly dangerous from set-pieces, therefore we want to limit that quality as much as possible. The French have very experienced players that have played at the highest level and featured in lots of international games, but we have analysed their weaknesses.

Giulia Gwinn on:

...the atmosphere in the team: The mood is still very good. It has been like that for the last few weeks and, with the wins, we are picking up momentum. We are really looking forward to the game and can hardly wait.

...their physical condition: It is getting tighter and tighter at this stage and the little details decide these things. Physicality in particular, with so many of our players in top shape, is something that defines us as a team. Everyone is at a fantastic level after our preparations and we need that for the next games. We are in close contact with the coaches and are really good at fine-tuning these things.

...the opponents: France cause you problems with their real individual quality and attacking power, especially on the wings. Their quarterfinal was extremely intense over 120 minutes – they had to invest a lot of energy. Our goal is to not allow their strengths to come to the fore. We want to have lots of possession and impose our game onto them. France know what is coming their way and we have earned their respect.

...tips from PSG player Sara Däbritz: Sara has additional information because she plays in the French league. However, these are players that we know. It is important that we do not focus too much on our opponents, but that we stick to our game plan. We have respect, but for us it is crucial to show that passion for defending again and to wear down their desire to attack.

