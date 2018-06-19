Captain Kane’s brace fires England to victory over Tunisia

The England national kicked off their World Cup campaign with a win over Tunisia. Harry Kane scored the winning goal for the Three Lions in the 91st minute to give England a 2-1 victory and all three points in Group G. Kane also opened the scoring in the 11th minute.

“I’m so proud of the lads. They never gave up,” said Kane after the final whistle. “We could have scored a few more”.

Sassi equalises from the spot as Kane saves England

In front of a crowd of 41,064, England started brightly in Volgograd. Jesse Lingard was denied by Mouez Hassen and Harry Maguire’s header narrowly missed the target in the first three minutes. The deadlock was then broken as John Stones’ header was parried by the Tunisia goalkeeper into the path of Kane who tapped home from close range. Buoyed by their goal, England created a number of chances but failed to double their lead. Against the run of play, Kyle Walker was deemed have committed a foul in his own penalty area and Ferjani Sassi converted from the penalty spot in the 35th minute. Before the break, Jordan Henderson went close twice but the teams went into the break all square.

In the second half, chances became few and far between and the game seemed to be playing out for a draw, despite England’s ever-increasing pressure on a resolute Tunisia defence. However, there was to be a twist in the tale. In the 91st minute, Harry Maguire flicked on Kieran Trippier’s corner and the ball found its way to Kane who expertly headed home to give England the win. England will next be in action next Sunday against Panama in Group G with Tunisia facing Belgium the day before.