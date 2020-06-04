Manuel Neuer has kept 32 clean sheets in the Pokal, one away from the record

Can Saarbrücken reach a DFB-Pokal final at the fourth attempt?

With just one game separating them from a final in Berlin, the four DFB-Pokal semi-finalists are getting ready for next week’s matches. This year’s surprise package, 1. FC Saarbrücken, will take on Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday (20:45 CEST), before Bayern will host Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday night (20:45 CEST) in a repeat of the 2018 final. DFB.de has collated all the relevant facts ahead of the competition’s resumption.

Record-breaking FCS: 1. FC Saarbrücken are the first fourth-tier side in the history of the DFB-Pokal to reach the semi-finals, although the side from Saarland have reached this stage of the competition on three previous occasions, losing each time to the eventual winners.

Guaranteed goals: Leverkusen have scored in each of their last 18 DFB-Pokal matches (48 goals in total, an average of 2.7 per game) – they last enjoyed a longer scoring streak in the cup between August 1998 and October 2006 (26 games). They last failed to net in a Pokal clash five years ago in the quarterfinals against FC Bayern.

Consistency in recent years: FC Bayern have reached the semi-finals for the 11th successive year – an ongoing record. Eintracht Frankfurt have now made the semis in three of the last four seasons.

Strong at home: Bayern are on a 15-game unbeaten run at home to Frankfurt (14 wins, 1 draw), winning each of the last 11. Frankfurt last defeated Bayern in Munich in November 2000 (2-1) – their only away win to FCB in their past 38 trips.

On a roll in front of goal: FC Bayern have scored in each of their last 21 DFB-Pokal matches, averaging three goals a game in that run. Eintracht extended their scoring run to 15 games against Werder last time out – they last enjoyed a longer streak of this kind in the cup between 1983 and 1988.

Neuer the wall: Manuel Neuer has kept 32 clean sheets in his DFB-Pokal career so far and could now draw level with Oliver Kahn’s record of 33 shutouts in the competition.

Serial winner: Thomas Müller has won 46 of his 54 DFB-Pokal matches with FC Bayern (excluding penalty shootouts). Should Müller and FCB defeat Frankfurt inside 120 minutes, he will equal Sepp Maier and Gerd Müller’s club record for Pokal games won.

created by mmc/dr