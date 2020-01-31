Can heading to BVB

Germany international Emre Can has transferred to Borussia Dortmund. The 26-year-old has been loaned out to BVB from Italian champions Juventus Turin. "As long as certain goals are met, the loan will turn into a permanent transfer," said BVB.

"In Emre Can, we're getting a Germany international, who can play multiple positions, whether that be in defence or in midfield. He is a player who will bring not just great technical ability, but also a physical presence and a will to win," said BVB Sporting Director Michael Zorc.

So far, Can has 25 international caps under his belt, during which he has scored one goal.