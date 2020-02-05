Cacau (l.) and Friedrich Curtius (r.) will complete the quarterfinal draw

Cacau to draw quarterfinal ties

DFB integration ambassador and former international Cacau will draw the teams for the DFB-Pokal quarterfinal this Sunday at 18:00 CET, with DFB general secretary Friedrich Curtius acting as supervisor. DFB.de has all the important information ahead of the draw at the German Football Museum in Dortmund.

When does the draw start?

The draw programme on German television will begin at 18:00 CET.

Who will draw the names?

Former Germany international and DFB integration ambassador Cacau will draw the four quarterfinal fixtures, supervised by DFB general secretary Friedrich Curtius.

How many pots are there?

One – all eight teams will be drawn out of a single pot.

How will the home team be decided?

Clubs from the third division and lower regional leagues are generally given the home advantage in the DFB-Pokal. The only exception to this regulation applies when two teams from the third division or below are drawn against one another. In this instance, the team drawn first will be the home team.

When will the quarterfinal ties be played?

On the 3rd and 4th March 2020. The exact date and time for each fixture has not yet been determined.

The following rounds:

Semi-final: 21/22 April 2020

Final in Berlin: 23 May 2020

created by mmc/dw