BVB see off Bochum to book remaining quarterfinal spot

Borussia Dortmund became the final team to qualify for the quarterfinals of the DFB-Pokal following their 2-1 win against VfL Bochum. Emre Can opened the scoring just before half time (45’+1). After the break, Kevin Stöger buried a penalty to draw the hosts level (64’) but Marco Rose put BVB back in front just minutes later (70’).

Sebastian Haller recorded the first chance of the night (8’), but his shot sailed over the bar. Moments later, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens had a shot saved by a strong reaction save from VfL goalkeeper Manuel Riemann (13’). Riemann then did well to keep out Julian Brandt’s free kick (24’). The hosts did well to keep BVB at bay in the period that followed, winning challenges and looking to counter quickly.

Can scores a stunner from halfway

After a beautiful pass through from Jude Bellingham, Haller was unfortunate to slip while taking a shot, sending his effort over the bar (43’). The same was true of Bynoe-Gittens, whose shot cleared the crossbar from seven metres out (45’). In the final moments of the first half, BVB were able to take advantage of an out of position Riemann to score. The goalkeeper was forced to leave his box to clear the ball from in front of the on-rushing Haller, but his clearance didn’t make it past Emre Can, who scored a spectacular volley from the halfway line (45’+1).

Moment of hope for Bochum

After the change of ends, VfL came close twice through Christopher Antwi-Adjei but he was unable to beat goalkeeper Gregor Kobel (54’, 58’). After a lengthy VAR check for a potential handball inside the box, the referee awarded Bochum a penalty. Kevin Stöger stepped up to take it and smashed his spot-kick straight down the middle and past Kobel (64’). Dortmund didn’t need long to restore their advantage, however, as Jude Bellingham set up Marco Rose with a square ball in front of the face of goal for the captain to slot home (70’). BVB didn’t let the lead slip again, as they triumphed over their Ruhr rivals to book the final available spot in the next round.

created by mmc/asv