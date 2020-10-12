Bühl returns, Anyomi called up for the first time

Germany head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has named her squad to face England women on Thursday, 27th October (16:00 CEST) at the Brita-Arena in Wiesbaden.

The squad is comprised of 24 players, including Klara Bühl (FC Bayern München), who returns to the squad after a long injury lay-off. Also returning is Lena Petermann (HSC Montpellier). Called up to the squad for the first time is 20-year-old Nicole Anyomi (SGS Essen).

Many players are unavailable due to injury, however: Giulia Gwinn, Kristin Demann (both FC Bayern München), Sara Doorsoun, Pauline Bremer (both VfL Wolfsburg), Isabella Hartig (TSG Hoffenheim) and Turid Knaak (Atlético Madrid) miss out, as does Almuth Schult (VfL Wolfsburg), who is building up to a return to match action.

It is also uncertain whether Alexandra Popp (VfL Wolfsburg) will be able to play a part after she was forced off during yesterday’s Bundesliga match. Until a final diagnosis is known, she will remain a part of the squad.

Voss-Tecklenburg: "Matches against England are always a highlight"

“After getting off to the perfect start with six points from two European qualifiers, we are now looking forward to a match against one of the best teams in the world,” said Martina Voss-Tecklenburg. “We want to use this opportunity to continue building towards our best, both on an individual level and tactically as a team. “The last fixture at Wembley [in 2019] has already shown how our young team can benefit from challenges like this. Our aim is to play with passion, joy and courage once again.”

“Matches against England are always a highlight as there is a really special rivalry between us,” she continued. “We are really excited for this. The England team stands out for their physicality, their passion and their immense will to win. The team has great quality not only as a collective, but also individually. In the past few years they have developed unbelievably well, so this match is a real test of where we’re at.”

The Germany squad will meet in Wiesbaden on Wednesday, 21st October to begin preparing for the match. After the coronavirus pandemic interrupted the schedule, the team got off to a great start when qualifying for the European Championship resumed, winning 3-0 against both Ireland and Montenegro. The Euros will take place in England in 2022. The tournament was postponed by a year due to the pandemic.