Bühl named Germany Player of the Year

Klara Bühl has been named the Germany women team’s Player of the Year. It’s been a successful week for the FC Bayern attacker, as her classy finish in Germany’s crucial 4-0 victory over Iceland won the Goal of the Year prize. 36.8% of the Germany Fan Club and users on DFB.de voted for the 23-year-old.

Alexandra Popp came in second place, with 21.5% of voters opting for the captain of the women’s side, while goalkeeper Merle Frohms received 10% of the votes. There were over 7,600 votes cast by the time the poll closed.

The Germany Fan Club and DFB.de would like to congratulate Klara Bühl and thank all those who took part in the vote.