BSG Chemie Leipzig face Regensburg in premiere Pokal outing

In May earlier this year, eight days separated feelings immense joy and anguish for BSG Chemie Leipzig. Firstly, the already relegated side contested their final game of the season in the Regionalliga Nordost, before celebrating a 1-0 win in the Saxon Cup final against FC Oberlausitz Neugersdorf - a victory that set up the club’s first ever appearance in the DFB Pokal. They will make their debut on Sunday August 19th against second-division side SSV Jahn Regensburg.

Despite being relegated, fans of BSG Chemie Leipzig are still as passionate as ever. The proof? The club has sold around 1000 season tickets for the upcoming season in the NOFB-Oberliga Nord. Nevertheless, the management have remained level-headed regarding the Cup draw: “We said to ourselves, if we get there, then we want a massive draw – that’s what we were all hoping for. Regensburg aren’t exactly the dream draw and also perhaps not that much of an attractive opponent, but it is obviously a tough challenge and we have to expect that. You have a small chance against every opponent,” said head coach Dietmar Demuth, who has been at the club in the position he currently occupies since 2016.

Regensburg are anything but a Pokal specialist, making it past the second round on just two occasions from their 20 attempts, while they have exited the competition in the opening round 14 times. Last year, they ended a seven-year run of first-round eliminations by beating Darmstadt 98 3-1 at home, before succumbing to 1. FC Heidenheim in the following round (5-2).