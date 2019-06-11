Broken toe: Germany will be without Marozsan

Germany will have to be without Dzsenifer Marozsan for the remaining Group stage games of the World Cup in France. “She has a broken toe. That means that she will not return until after the Group stages,” said head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, a day before the game against Spain on Wednesday (18:00 CEST) in Valenciennes.

“We will try and get her back on the field during this tournament, but we cannot say for sure yet,” said the boss. The 27-year-old Champions League winner with Lyon broke her toe during the 1-0 victory over China.

Leonie Maier: “We will play for Maro”

The injury was diagnosed in Rennes in hospital: “We have said that we have to process what has happened and let her club know.” The loss hurts, “especially as it is a special World Cup for Dszeni,” said the coach, who did not disclose who would take her place in the no.10 position. “You cannot replace her. She has special skills and we need to work as a team to compensate during her absence.”

Her teammates were not happy to hear the news either: “We were all shocked and sad,” said Leonie Maier. “But our squad is strong and we can compensate for her loss. We will play for Maro.”