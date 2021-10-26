Brilliant performance in 7-0 thrashing of Israel

The Germany women won their fourth game in World Cup qualifying Group H. Jule Brand scored a brace (20’, 45’) and Sara Däbritz (26’), Laura Freigang (42’), Lina Magull (56’), Tabea Waßmuth (72’) and Felicitas Rauch (77’) all scored once in a 7-0 triumph over Israel at Stadion Essen for Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side.

There were six changes to the team that started the 1-0 away win over the same opposition. Leonie Maier, Freigang, Lena Lattwein, Rauch, Melanie Leupolz and Magull came in for Kathrin Hendrich, Jana Feldkamp, Sjoeke Nüsken, Linda Dallmann, Dzsenifer Marozsán and Lea Schüller.

Brand with the breakthrough

The match was one-sided from the off, as the home side dominated proceedings. Sophia Kleinherne was first to find a gap in the defence, but saw her shot saved from distance (7’). Israel played with everyone behind the ball and rarely looked to get forward. In the eleventh minute, Freigang and Sara Däbritz both went close for Germany.

Then came the breakthrough: Magull won the ball and gave it to Däbritz who found Brand in the middle to make it 1-0. The pressure only increased after that and Germany’s passing became ever more precise. Rauch miskicked from inside the box (23’) then Freigang saw her shot blocked in the 25th minute, before heading just wide of the post.

A brace before the break

A short while later, Freigang broke free in the centre and found Däbritz again, who doubled the Germany lead with a deflected effort. The game would continue in the same manner as Germany pushed for more, with Brand shooting too high from distance in the 29th minute. The away side came forward less and less, but this didn’t change the run of play and Germany continued to have chances – this time Maier was the one unable to convert (32’).

The third goal did eventually come before the half time whistle. Maier asserted herself on the right hand side and her ball managed to find Freigang who fired in from close range. Nor did Germany let up, and Leupolz played it back to Brand for her second goal of the game.

Chances galore

Feldkamp and Waßmuth replaced Kleinherne and Brand for the second half, and Waßmuth forced keeper Beilin into an early save (46’). Beilin was again forced into action two minutes later after a free kick from Magull (48’), who went wide by inches a minute later (49’). The visiting goalkeeper remained at the heart of matters as the match continued, tipping a Svenja Huth cross over the bar (50’).

Israel’s defence continued to struggle. Huth had a free header that went over (53’), but a fifth goal seemed inevitable as Magull’s free kick grazed the outside netting from 20 yards (55’). Finally the fifth came, however, as Waßmuth spotted Magull who was free in the penalty area, and she finished effortlessly from twelve yards. Yet this brought no relief for the visitors, who barely had time to pause and take a breath.

Waßmuth and Rauch finish off proceedings

Däbritz tried to beat the keeper from range (59’) before coming off for Marozsán, whilst Dallmann replaced Magull in the 61st minute. Germany continued to attack, with Freigang heading off-target (62’), who was then taken off for Schüller, leaving the pitch to rapturous applause (70’).

Waßmuth scored the sixth soon after, following an interchange between Marozsán and Dallmann. Germany were still not finished, however, and Rauch made it seven after 77 minutes - the cherry on top of a brilliant performance.

created by mmc/tew