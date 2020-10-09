Pauline Bremer is out for the rest of the season due to injury
Bremer’s season over due to injury
Pauline Bremer (VfL Wolfsburg) will be unavailable for the national side for the foreseeable future due to injury. The midfielder sustained a cruciate ligament injury in Wolfsburg’s 4-0 win against SC Sand and is out for the rest of the season.
created by mmc/ha
