Bremer’s Kmiec: “Bayern showed us the difference in quality”

Kmiec: "We could see how far we are from the very highest level"

They might have lost 12-0 against FC Bayern München in the first round of the DFB-Pokal, but for SV Bremer it was an unforgettable experience. Sebastian Kmiec (31), who plays and is also a coach at Bremer, talks to DFB.de about how it felt to play against the record champions in front of 10,093 fans at the Weserstadion.

DFB.de: Sebastian, what was it like to play in that Pokal game?

Sebastian Kmiec: I think Bayern showed us the difference in quality between the two teams, and that was pretty obvious by the end. We could see how far we are from the very highest level. We struggled to win the ball because they were so fast. We couldn’t keep up with them and were slower all over the pitch. For a lot of the game we were spectators.

DFB.de: You play in the fifth tier with Bremer SV. Where do you think the difference in quality was most clear to see?

Kmiec: The Bayern players did everything with unbelievable speed and assuredness. When we went for the ball, they would already have it under control and be knocking it around. We were too late getting to everything. Sometimes we just had to stand and admire because the pace of the game was too much. Technically they played so cleanly, it felt like they were thinking one step ahead of us and they found spaces in our back line. Quite simply we were totally outplayed.

DFB.de: Up until the eighth minute when the first goal went in, your team was fighting hard, winning the ball back and even had a shot on goal...

Kmiec: The first few minutes were really good because we managed to create a few opportunities in the opposition half, but after the second goal they kept pushing us back. We tried to give ourselves a bit of breathing space, but whenever we had the ball we lacked the energy to do anything meaningful with it.

DFB.de: You could definitely see how you impacted the team. According to Opta you won 80% of your duels...

Kmiec: That’s good to hear! (he grins)

DFB.de: A 12-0 defeat can’t have been the result you were hoping for though, can it?

Kmiec: Of course not. No one would hope for that kind of result. We did think that we would concede a few goals, because it would have been strange had Bayern not beaten a fifth tier side pretty comfortably. For anything else to happen we would have needed to do everything really well and Bayern to have an off day. In the end Bayern showed up and played at a normal level which we couldn’t keep up with. Still, it hurts to concede 12.

DFB.de: Were you able to talk to some of the Bayern players after the game and swap shirts?

Kmiec: No not really. They disappeared quite quickly, which I can understand. I’m sure it was annoying for them to have to travel to Bremen midweek between two league games, so the players would have wanted to get home as quickly as possible.

DFB.de: Which opposition player were you most impressed with on the pitch?

Kmiec: Jamal Musiala. He has bags of quality for someone who is still only 18. The way he plays and his control of the ball is exceptional. He created space for himself every time he touched the ball. As an opponent that does frustrate you, but at the same time you have to appreciate what a great player he is.

DFB.de: How did things pan out on the day of the game? Did you have to go to work before the match?

Kmiec: I didn’t because I’m a teacher and schools are on holiday at the moment. Most of the guys did try to take the day off. We got together relatively early this afternoon and went to a hotel, which was a brilliant experience. Leaving aside the result, it was a really nice day.

created by mmc/tew