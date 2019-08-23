Bremer called up to replace the injured Lattwein

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim player Lena Lattwein has pulled out of Germany’s women’s squad due to an ankle injury for the upcoming Euro qualifiers against Montenegro in Kassel (31/8, 12:30 CEST) and Ukraine in Lviv (3/9, 16:00 CEST). National coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has called up Pauline Bremer from Manchester city to replace Lattwein.