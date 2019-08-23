Bremer called up to replace the injured Lattwein

created by mmc/dr
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim player Lena Lattwein has pulled out of Germany’s women’s squad due to an ankle injury for the upcoming Euro qualifiers against Montenegro in Kassel (31/8, 12:30 CEST) and Ukraine in Lviv (3/9, 16:00 CEST). National coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has called up Pauline Bremer from Manchester city to replace Lattwein.
