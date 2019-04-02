Bremer called up to replace Bühl

SC Freiburg’s Klara Bühl will not be able to take part in the international games (Saturday, 13:45 CEST vs. Sweden and Tuesday, 16:00 CEST vs. Japan) due to picking up a foot injury. Germany boss Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has instead called up Pauline Bremer to replace the injured Bühl. The striker from Manchester City makes her return to the national team squad after two years out. In October 2017, she fractured her fibula during a club league game.

The DFB women’s team have begun training today at Marienfeld in preparation for their two international matches. The games will be useful to see how the team are, prior to the World Cup in France (7th June to 7th July). Germany will play against China (08/07/19, 15:00 CEST), Spain (12/07/19, 18:00 CEST) and South Africa (17/07/19, 18:00).