RB Leipzig have reached the last four of the DFB-Pokal for the first time in their history

Bremen vs Bayern – clash of the two Pokal heavyweights

In Bremen, the two teams to have won the DFB-Pokal the highest number of times will face eachother, when Bayern will have to overcome an impressive Werder home run, and HSV have not conceded a goal in 289 DFB-Pokal minutes. DFB.de rounds up the most interesting facts ahead of the two DFB-Pokal semi-finals, which will take place on the 23rd and 24th of April.

RECORD WINNERS: The semi-final meeting between Werder and Bayern sees the two clubs with the highest number of Pokal wins face off. Bayern have won the competition on 18 occasions (reaching the final 22 times) whilst Werder Bremen have six titles to their name, after reaching the final ten times. Werder’s most recent cup success came in 2009, whereas Bayern lifted the trophy in 2016.

1293 GOALS: History suggests goals are guaranteed – In their respective histories, Bayern have scored 739 cup goals, whilst Bremen have 564 to their name. No other team has found the back of the net more than these two sides.

ONE FROM EIGHT: Werder only managed to avoid defeat once in eight cup meetings against Bayern, when they prevailed on 12th June 1999 in the cup final by way of penalties (winning 5-4 after a 1-1 draw). Bremen goalkeeper Frank Rost saved a Lothar Mathäus penalty immediately before stepping up himself to score the winning spot-kick.

HOME RECORD: Werder are unbeaten in 37 home DFB-Pokal ties (33 wins and four draws – Werder progessed after penalties), which a competition record. The last home defeat in the competition came against the current holders, Eintracht Frankfurt, in April 1988 (0-1).

THREE IN A ROW?: After reaching the final in his first season in charge of Eintracht Frankrut (a 1-2 loss to Borussia Dortmund) and winning the competition (3-1 over Bayern) last season, Niko Kovac would become the third coach to reach the DFB-Pokal final in his first three seasons should his Bayern side overcome Bremen. Before him, only Hermann Lindemann (in the 1950s) and Hans Schmidt (in the 1930s) achieved the feat.

HIGH FLIERS: Three players in the top ten DFB-Pokal goalscorers of all time will take part in Bremen’s clash with Bayern. Werder’s Claudio Pizarro (32 goals, eigth place) will face off against Thomas Müller and Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich, who each have 29 goals each and occupy joint-tenth place. In thwe current campaign, Lewandowski has scored three times, whereas Müller and Pizarro have found the net twice.

MÜLLER ON THE VERGE: Bayern’s Thomas Müller could become the first player in history to appear in ten DFB-Pokal semi finals. With nine already to his name, the 29-year-old shares the current record with the retired trio of Philipp Lahm, Uli Borowka and Heinz Flohe.

FIRST IN TEN YEARS: The last time Hamburger SV reached the semi-final stage of the competition was ten years ago. In 2008/09, HSV were defeated by rivals Bremen in a penalty shootout.

BAD RUN: HSV have lost in their last three DFB-Pokal semi finals – 2008/09 at home to Bremen, 1996/97 in Stuttgart (1-2) and 1987/88 in Bochum (0-2).

CUP WINNERS 1987: The last time HSV won in the semi final, they went on to win the competition. 32 years ago, Die Rothosen defeated Gladbach 1-0 before beating Stuttgarter Kickers 3-1 in the final to secure their third and most recent cup victory.

DEBUTANTS: After a 2-1 extra-time victory over Augsburg in the quarter final, RB Leipzig will take part in the first DFB-Pokal semi final in the history of the club.

NEW CLUB RECORD?: With six goals to his name, Hamburg’s Pierre-Michel Lasogga is the competition’s current top scorer. Only Jimmy Hartwig and Horst Hrubesch have scored more goals for HSV in a single campaign, as they both scored seven goals in 1980/81.

STRONG DEFENCES: The two sides with the best defensive records will meet eachother when RB Leipzig (two conceded) travel to Hamburg (three conceded).

GOOD OMEN: HSV have won their previous three DFB-Pokal games to nil and are on a run of 289 minutes without conceding, which is the longest run in this season’s campaign. The last time HSV won four games to nil was in 1975/76 when the North Germans went on to lift the trophy.

