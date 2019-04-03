Bremen secures spot in DFB-Pokal semi-finals

Werder Bremen is back in the semi-finals of the DFB-Pokal for the first time in three years, after a 2-0 (0-0) victory against FC Schalke 04.

Despite Bremen keeper Jiri Pavlenka having to come out to challenge Breel Embolo in the box in the second minute, the rest of the half saw neither side record many chances. A long distance shot from Milot Rashica (10’) marked Bremen’s first attempt on goal.

Schalke’s Salif Sané had a chance in the 27th minute after finding himself on the receiving end of a wide open header, but was unable to direct the ball into the net. Werder nearly took the lead shortly before half with the Eggestein brothers combining to create a chance: a steep pass from Maximilian set up Johannes, whose shot went just wide of the post (42’).

Rashica responds after pressure from Schalke

The second half started much in the same way as the first, with Schalke striking first. Nassim Boujellab, the 19-year-old from Schalke, sent a shot just over the crossbar in the 47th minute. A few minutes later, Sané found some space in the box but wasn’t able to get off a shot. Schalke continued to press forward, coming close to taking the lead after Guido Burgstaller hit the post on a shot from an angle (52’).

After Schalke lost possession, Werder mounted a counter-attack that saw Rashica put his team ahead with a strike from distance (65’). Schalke attempted to respond, but Jevhen Konoplyankas’ shot failed to hit the target (70’). Shortly after, Werder added to their lead after a pass from Ludwig Augustinsson fell into the path of Davy Klassen, who placed it into the far corner. The 90th minute saw Bremen’s Nuri Sahin being sent off after being shown a second yellow card.