Brazil top group with 2-0 win over Serbia

Brazil secured top spot in Group E with a 2-0 win over Serbia. In Moscow, Paulinho and Thiago Silva scored the goals for the five-time World Cup winners. Serbia missed the chance to reach the last 16 for the first time due to the defeat.

“For me, the most important thing is that the team won and we topped the group,” said Paulinho after scoring his first World Cup goal: “We’re all giving everything for the national team and that’s what matters. We have confidence in ourselves which we’ve picked up over time.”

In the first knockout game, Brazil face Mexico on Monday who finished second in Group F.