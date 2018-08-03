Braunschweig’s perfect Pokal record vs. Hertha

Three meetings, three wins. Statistically speaking, Eintracht Braunschweig should have nothing to fear heading into their first-round DFB Pokal meeting with Hertha BSC (August 20th, 18:30 CEST). That trio of Cup encounters did all, however, take place some time ago – in 1965, 1974 and 2004 respectively.

Another striking statistic, which this time goes in favour of the capital club, is that Hertha have won all six of the most recent league games (Bundesliga & 2. Bundesliga) between both of these sides. As the lower-ranked club, Braunschweig will of course enjoy home advantage, putting the pressure on top-flight BSC. Recently, however, this isn’t a position Eintracht have been accustomed to, as in the past couple of season, they have been classed as the higher-ranked side in the first round. Despite this, they were eliminated both times – albeit to fellow second-division opponents.

“Hertha BSC are a very attractive draw, but it’ll be tough for us,” admitted Eintracht sporting director Marc Arnold. And you can understand his hesitance, especially considering the fact Hertha haven’t exited the competition in the opening round since the 2012/13 season. That time, the Blue-Whites lost out to Wormatia Worms (2-1).

created by mmc/ms