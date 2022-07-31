Braunschweig knock out Hertha on penalties in dramatic cup tie

Sunday’s DFB-Pokal action started with two ties in which the favourites came through convincingly. FC Schalke 04 beat newly-promoted Regionalliga team Bremer SV 5-0, whilst second-division SV Sandhausen came through 4-0 against fourth-division BSV Rehden. Borussia Mönchengladbach scored nine as they beat SV Oberachern, whilst FC Augsburg, Arminia Bielefeld, 1. FSV Mainz 05 and Hannover 96 all also recorded comfortable wins. SC Freiburg and TSG Hoffenheim survived scares, whilst Mannheim and Braunschweig both won on penalties – the latter in an incredible game against Hertha BSC.

Five-star Schalke into the second round

Oldenburg’s Marschweg-Stadion was the venue for Bremer SV’s home clash, and the away side did not take long to find the lead: Rodrigo Zalazar found the net after two minutes for the Royal Blues. A chance to double the lead early on was then squandered by Sebastian Polter as he missed a penalty (5’). A Dominick Drexler brace (12’, 33’) made it three to S04, before an own goal from Sebastian Kmiec added a fourth before half time (39’). Marcin Kaminski’s header seven minutes from time put the icing on the cake of a fine opening match for Schalke in the DFB Pokal.

Sandhausen cruise to victory

Things took a bit longer to kick off properly in Rehden. Janik Bachmann found the net after 23 minutes for Sandhausen, with two further goals from Ahmed Kutucu (32’) and Bachmann (45’) meant it was 3-0 at the break. Alexander Schirow finished the scoring for SVS on 51 minutes and ensured safe passage into the second round draw for the Black-Whites.

Borussia brush Oberachern aside

Gladbach also opened the scoring early in their match, played at the Dreisamstadion in Freiburg. Marcus Thuram scored a hat-trick (3’, 21’, 36’), with goals from Jonas Hofmann (37’), Ramy Bensebaini (45’) and Alassane Plea (45’+3) making it six before the break. Lars Stindl (47’), Joe Scally (59’) and Florian Neuhaus (78’) stretched the Borussia scoresheet to nine, but Oberachern got their goal – Nico Huber scored just after the hour mark for SVO; a well-celebrated consolation for a heavy defeat.

Augsburg’s second half sees them through

FC Augsburg fans may have been worrying about a third shock first-round exit in six years to Blau-Weiß Lohne at half time in their tie – the game was goalless until the 52nd minute, when Arne Maier fired a free-kick under the wall to give FCA the lead. The Lohne defence finally started to give way then, and goals from Fredrik Jensen (69’), Florian Niederlechner (81’) and Maurice Malone (89’) secured the Bundesliga side’s passage into the second round.

Arminia hit seventh heaven

Despite a poor start in their league campaign, Arminia Bielefeld were in fine form as they played fifth-tier FV Engers in Koblenz. Janni Serra (9’, 70’) and Fabian Klos (24’, 51’) both netted braces, with Masaya Okugawa (57’), Bryan Lasme (86’) and Robin Hack (90’+1) also getting on the scoresheet as they scored seven to add their name to the second round draw. The pick of the goals, though, went to the home side, as Jonathan Kap scored a fine back-heeled strike (54’) to reduce the deficit at the time to 3-1.

Hannover find a breakthrough – eventually

Fifth-tier Schott Mainz held their own in large portions of their tie against Bundesliga 2 outfit Hannover 96, and kept the game open. Sadly, an unlucky own goal from Dominik Ahlbach (36’) gave the away side the lead at the Bruchwegstadion, and Maximilian Beier (42’) doubled the advantage before the break. Another own goal just after the restart (50’) sealed the deal for the away side – 3-0 and into the second round.

Freiburg survive a scare

Newly-promoted 1. FC Kaiserslautern came close to knocking out last season’s finalists, SC Freiburg. They took the lead at the “Betze” in the 33rd minute after Marlon Ritter’s audacious strike from almost 50 yards out. Freiburg goalkeeper Mark Flekken could only get a hand on it as it flew over his head and into the back of the net. It took Christian Streich’s men until the 82nd minute to find an equaliser, scored by Roland Sallai. The Bundesliga side finally put FCK to bed in extra time via Ritsu Doan’s stunning debut free-kick (111’).

Hoffenheim require extra time

Regionalliga West side SV Rödinghausen frustrated TSG 1899 Hoffenheim for a long while on Sunday afternoon. There were no goals in the regular 90 minutes and so both teams went to extra time. The deadlock was finally broken by Ozan Kabak in the 115th minute on his debut for the club. The hosts were celebrating just a minute later, albeit only momentarily. Julian Wolff’s equaliser was chalked off for offside and then Grischa Prömel killed the game off with two minutes of extra time left.

Mainz book their place with ease

1. FSV Mainz 05 were 3-0 winners at third-tier side Erzgebirge Aue. Dominik Kohr opened the scoring just before half time (41’) and Delano Burgzorg (70’) and Marcus Ingvartsen from the spot (79’) added second-half goals.

Incredible drama in Braunschweig

In what has now become a classic DFB-Pokal clash, Eintracht Braunschweig and Hertha BSC enjoyed another topsy-turvy tussle. Davie Selke gave the favourites the lead with a near-post header after 10 minutes and Myziane Maolida made it 2-0 just before half time (42’). A crazy three minutes in the second half got Braunschweig back on level terms as Brian Behrendt scored a penalty (63’) and Lion Lauberbach (66’) was on target. The 2. Bundesliga outfit then went ahead in the first minute of extra time thanks to Immanuel Pherai (91’), but Hertha weren’t done yet. Lucas Tousart’s deflected strike (103’) and Dodi Lukebakio’s dink over the goalkeeper restored their earlier lead and seemed to have them through. However, the tireless home team took it to penalties in the 118th minute, Bryan Henning the goalscorer. The two sides could barely be split in the shootout either. In sudden death, Marc Oliver Kempf skied his effort and then Henning converted to send Hertha packing.

Mannheim victorious in the shootout

The other game to go to a shootout, Mannheim against Kiel, was totally the opposite. With chances few and far between, the 120 minutes ended goalless. Kiel’s Marvin Schulz was the only player to miss in the shootout and Fridolin Wagner then buried his spot-kick for a 5-3 win on penalties for the 3. Liga team.

