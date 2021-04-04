Brand called up to replace Leupolz and Bühl

Melanie Leupolz has withdrawn from the Germany women's squad ahead of their upcoming friendlies against due to muscle issues. The Chelsea midfielder will therefore not be in the squad to face Australia on Saturday, 10th April (16:10 CEST) or Norway on Tuesday, April 13th (16:00 CEST) in Wiesbaden. Head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg will also be without Klara Bühl (FC Bayern München) for both games, due to minor injuries and workload management.

Voss-Tecklenburg has called up Jule Brand (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) as a replacement. It's the first time the 18-year-old has been called up to the senior side.