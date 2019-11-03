Borussia Dortmund face Werder Bremen, Bayern host Hoffenheim

The draw for the last 16 of the DFB-Pokal took place on Sunday evening (3.11) at the Dortmund Football Museum, pitting four-time winners Borussia Dortmund against Werder Bremen and record holders Bayern München against TSG Hoffenheim.

Germany goalkeeper coach Andreas Köpke was joined by Germany ladies international Turid Knaak for the draw.

1. FC Saarbrücken, one of two fourth-tier teams still in the competition, face Karlsruher SC, while the other, SC Verl, host Bundesliga newbies Union Berlin. FC Schalke 04 welcome Hertha BSC to Gelsenkirchen, while 3. Liga side 1. FC Kaiserslautern face Fortuna Düsseldorf. Finally, Bayer Leverkusen host VfB Stuttgart. The matches will take place on 4/5th February 2020.

Last 16

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. RB Leipzig

Bayer Leverkusen vs. VfB Stuttgart

Bayern München vs.TSG Hoffenheim

FC Schalke 04 vs. Hertha BSC

FC Saarbrücken vs. Karlsruher SC

Werder Bremen vs. Borussia Dortmund

1. FC Kaiserslautern vs. Fortuna Düsseldorf

SC Verl vs. Union Berlin

created by dfb/mmc