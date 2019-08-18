Borussia battle in DFB-Pokal second round

created by mmc/mh
Four-time cup winners Borussia Dortmund will welcome Bundesliga rivals Borussia Mönchengladbach to the Signal Iduna Park in the second round of the DFB-Pokal, while defending champions Bayern München will travel to VfL Bochum. The draw for the last 32 was carried out by Christoph Metzelder and Germany U21s coach Stefan Kuntz at Dortmund’s German Football Museum on Sunday evening and threw up some intriguing ties.
1. FC Saarbrücken and SC Verl, the only remaining Regionalliga sides, will host 1. FC Köln and Holstein Kiel respectively. Arminia Bielefeld will take on FC Schalke 04 in something of a local derby, while there will be three all-Bundesliga clashes other than the battle of the Borussias. VfL Wolfsburg are set to meet RB Leipzig, Bayer 04 Leverkusen will take on yesterday’s top-flight opponents SC Paderborn once more and SC Freiburg will host Union Berlin. The second-round ties will be held on 29th or 30th October.
Second-round draw in full
1. FC Kaiserslautern vs. 1. FC Nürnberg
SC Verl vs. Holstein Kiel
MSV Duisburg vs. TSG Hoffenheim
1. FC Saarbrücken vs. 1. FC Köln
Darmstadt 98 vs. Karlsruher SC
Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. SC Paderborn
SC Freiburg vs. 1. FC Union Berlin
Fortuna Düsseldorf vs. Erzgebirge Aue
VfL Bochum vs. Bayern München
Arminia Bielefeld vs. FC Schalke 04
Borussia Dortmund vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach
Hertha BSC vs. Dynamo Dresden
VfL Wolfsburg vs. RB Leipzig
Werder Bremen vs. 1. FC Heidenheim
Hamburger SV vs. VfB Stuttgart
FC St. Pauli vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
