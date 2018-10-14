Boateng returns home early

Jerome Boateng has travelled home early from the team hotel in Amsterdam due to a calf problem. The FC Bayern defender won’t be available for Die Mannschaft’s next UEFA Nations League game against France on Tuesday (20:45 CEST). Head coach Joachim Löw has 18 outfield players and three goalkeepers available for the match.

The team will travel from Amsterdam to Paris on Monday morning. There will then be a press conference at 16:15 CEST followed by a training session in the Stade de France.