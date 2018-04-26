Boateng out for the rest of the season with adductor injury

World Cup winner Jérôme Boateng suffered a structural adductor muscle injury in his left thigh during Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League clash between FC Bayern München and Real Madrid, the club confirmed on Thursday morning following an examination by Bayern and Germany team doctor Dr. Hans-Wilhelm Müller-Wohlfahrt.

Boateng was brought off in the 34th minute, with Die Mannschaft teammate Niklas Süle replacing the 29-year-old at centre back. The defender later tweeted confirming that he would miss the remainder of the domestic campaign and that he will “fight to be on board in Russia”.

Everyone at the DFB wishes Jérôme a speedy recovery!