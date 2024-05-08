BNG2027 has reviewed the Evaluation Report and looks forward to presenting bid at upcoming FIFA Congress

BNG2027 has taken note of the assessment and strong score our bid has received from FIFA in its evaluation report. As the report outlines, through its technical and risk assessments, the BNG2027 Vision that has been designed and its accompanying elements align with the expectations FIFA requires from bidding nations.

Our bid is strongly positioned to deliver a World Cup of significant quality and impact incorporating all the elements needed to ensure a competition of operational and logistical excellence and support FIFA in its drive to deepen and accelerate the development of women’s football across its 211 Member Associations for which we have designed concrete and exciting plans. The passion, support and commitment from our governments, hosting cities and various national stakeholders is in place to welcome players and fans and ensure these are guaranteed optimal conditions for an event of this standing and prestige.

Following the successful completion of this latest milestone in the bidding process, the BNG2027 focus is very much on the FIFA Congress taking place next week in Bangkok, Thailand where Member Associations will be required to choose the host of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027ä. The bid team is excited and very much look forward to presenting the BNG2027 Vision to our fellow Member Associations at the Congress as we finalise efforts to gain their support and backing. Together we are committed to Breaking New Ground.

