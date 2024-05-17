BNG2027 extends congratulations to the Brazilian FA

The BNG2027 team extends its congratulations to the Brazilian FA on being awarded hosting rights for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup at the 74th FIFA Congress in Bangkok.

Following an intensive campaign, the football federations of Belgium (RBFA), the Netherlands (KNVB) and Germany (DFB) recognise the quality of the bid submitted by the Brazilian FA (CBF) and appreciate the respectful atmosphere that was enjoyed throughout all stages of the bidding process. Despite the disappointment felt – given the intensive work that went into the BNG2027 project – we accept that success is never guaranteed in a competition of this magnitude. We nevertheless remain proud of what we have achieved and rest assured that Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany will continue to be at the service of football worldwide.

Joint aim: the continued development of women's football

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our supporters back home, who accompanied us on this journey, as well as the many other FIFA member associations for the openness and interest they have shown towards us over the last months. We hope to remain in close contact moving forward in order to continue working to achieve our joint goal: namely, the continued development of women's football. This is a key strategic goal for our federations and it will certainly benefit from the work invested into our joint bid.

Of course, we will now do our utmost to support the Brazilian FA and FIFA as they endeavour to make the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup a resounding success and show women's football in the best possible light, thereby allowing it to realise its full potential.