Bierhoff’s historic hattrick as motivation

Germany are looking to redeem themselves after a 4-2 loss at home to the Netherlands. They will have a chance to do so when they face Northern Ireland in their next European qualifier on Monday (20:45 CEST). DFB.de has all the stats and facts ahead of the match.

Overwhelmingly positive record: Northern Ireland and Germany are meeting for the 18th time. The record across their previous 17 match-ups is clearly in Germany’s favour: 11 wins, along with four draws and just two losses.

The most recent meeting: Both teams faced each other nearly two years ago (on 5th October 2017) in Windsor Park in Belfast. Germany won the World Cup qualifier 3-1, picking up their ninth victory in their ninth qualification match and ensuring they would take part in their 19th World Cup.

Long winning run: Germany are undefeated in their last 10 matches against Northern Ireland. Wins in their last seven meetings were preceded by three consecutive 1-1 draws. Germany won the last seven matches with a goal record of 20-3 and are in the midst of their longest-ever win streak against Northern Ireland.

Goals are practically a guarantee: Germany have scored in their last eight matches, netting 22 goals and averaging nearly three per game.

Record comes to an end: Ahead of their most recent 4-2 defeat to the Netherlands last Friday, Germany had won 14 qualification matches in a row (EURO and World Cup qualifiers). They previously lost 1-0 to Ireland in a European qualifier on 8th October 2015.

Constant presence: Joshua Kimmich has started all 18 matches for Germany since the start of 2018.

Historic hattrick: Oliver Bierhoff scored the fastest flawless hattrick in Germany’s history during a World Cup qualifier in Belfast on 20th August 1997, netting three goals between the 73rd and 79th minute. Bierhoff had just come on as a substitute for Ulf Kirsten in the 70th minute, and scored to overturn a 1-0 deficit.

In good form: Northern Ireland have won all five of their matches in 2019. Their last loss came in the Nations League in mid-November 2018 against Austria (2-1).

