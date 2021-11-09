Bierhoff: “We want to keep acting responsibly”

Oliver Bierhoff, director of national teams and academies, and Prof. Dr. Tim Meyer, Germany team doctor and CEO of the medical commission of the DFB, spoke in a press conference regarding the current situation. DFB.de has all the latest.

Oliver Bierhoff on...

... the situation itself: There are changes in the current process. We’ve said that we want to keep acting responsibly and testing every player and staff member before they arrived. That is first done through a pool test. Prof. Dr. Meyer then told us that a pool test of one group of six was positive. The result of the following individual tests was that Niklas Süle was the one who tested positive. Tim Meyer’s work with the Health Department came out with the result this morning that Niklas Süle and four other players, Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry, Karim Adeyemi and Jamal Musiala, must return home, with the other four of their nine-man travel group distancing from the rest of the group but not going home. We had to expect it – we know what can happen at times like these, and now we have to accept it and work our way around it. The upshot is that some players have been called up lare. We want to concentrate on the game from this afternoon.

... the mood in camp: The situation isn’t easy for the players, but I have not seen anyone too badly affected. Everyone wants to stay healthy and are all thinking about how they’ll carry on, both here and at their clubs, but otherwise there’s a really relaxed atmosphere.

... the 2G rule (vaccinated and recovered only): There were discussions about it in the build-up, and we have set out a legal framework. It is the case that someone can play without being vaccinated when taking certain cautionary measures. When we say our goodbyes to Joachim Löw we will use the 2G rule, and every guest will also be tested beforehand.

... Jonathan Tah’s call-up: Jonathan’s call-up had nothing to do with the positive test. We selected Nico Schlotterbeck so he could travel here and we could see for ourselves whether he was ready for a game or not – we weren’t sure.

Prof. Dr. Tim Meyer on...

... the process following the positive case: The Health Department of the local area is responsible for this. They will deal with contact analysis and who the person has had more or less close contact with, and on that basis they will decide on whether they will need to quarantine. In this case, four firther players have been sent into quarantine, and four more are allowed to stay here and will be tested again in the coming days.

... the length of quarantine: I can’t answer that, as that decision will be taken by the local Health Department. It will depend on any possible symptoms they have and follow-up tests. It’s possible that their clubs will be affected, but it doesn’t have to be the case.

... the application of the 2G rule: We’re professionals in terms of health and safety. You cannot be completely free in making your decision, but in terms of spectators at games, we are working in full respect of the Infection Protection laws. I can understand that it might not look like that immediately, but the measures in place are noticeably different.

