Bierhoff: “Want to prove that we’re the favourites in our group”

Germany will begin their World Cup qualifying campaign against Iceland on Thursday (24th March, 20:45 CET). On Monday (22nd March), the 26-man squad (4 goalkeepers, 22 outfield players) met up to begin preparations for the upcoming games. In the first press conference from the team’s camp in Düsseldorf, DFB director Oliver Bierhoff spoke about the reunion with the team and about Joachim Löw. DFB.de have pulled together the most important quotes from today’s press conference.

...the reunion with the team and coaches: We’re very excited to be back together again after such a long time away. This is an important week for us. It’s the last trip before we nominate our big EURO squad. On the one hand, it’s the start of our World Cup qualifying campaign, which is extremely important for us. At the same time, we’re already starting to focus on the EUROs. It’s nice to be back together again. Even if the situation is tough because of the pandemic. We’re not complaining. The conditions make it extremely tough for our coaches to work. Which players can travel to join up with the team? How can we spend time together here? We have a good rapport with the health authorities here in Düsseldorf. Of course the routines are a bit difficult, but we all have to live with the situation. We’re approaching the tasks ahead with energy and a lot of excitement. I also hope that, in addition to the positive results that we want to record and proving that we’re the favourites in our group, that the team grows closer and shows a good reaction from the Spain game to pick up confidence going into the summer.

...Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz: I’m very happy that both are here with us. I’m also very proud that Jamal has chosen Germany. We laid out what our philosophy is in our discussions with them. Both are exceptional talents. Jamal is also a strong dribbler and both are very mature for their age. We want to build them up to play for Germany. It’s important that the coach is able to form an impression of them. Both have proven at their clubs what they’re capable of and the quality they possess.

...Julian Brandt and Julian Draxler not being in the squad: If they weren’t called up, then that’s a sign that we weren’t pleased with their progress. That’s not something that will extend into the future, however it applies currently. Both have put in a lot of effort for us already, and I hope that they will continue to do so in the future.

...players from England: We can treat these players the same as the others. However, we will still pay extra attention to make sure that they avoid all unnecessary contact. We have areas in which the team works together. In all others, they sit separately. We want to avoid as much inter-group contact as possible. Should someone test positive, then we have to prove to the health authorities that we’ve done everything possible to minimize contact. We’ve extended the distancing and have assigned seats on the bus, for example. We hope that our efforts mean that we will make it through without a positive Covid-19 test, like we did in 2020.

…Joachim Löw: I’ve seen a certain degree of ease over the last days and weeks. One of Jogi’s strengths has always been that he doesn’t pass on the pressure that he’s under to others. From my perspective, he’s enthusiastic and excited, without being excessively so. For him, it’s important to exist in the here and now. He’s not thinking about what will happen after the tournament. We tend to over interpret what players pick up on. Players only care about playing well. In my opinion, they don’t care who will be their coach after the summer. They want to be successful at the EUROs and get the most out of it, for themselves and the team. The coach knows that this will be his final tournament, which frees him up to make decisions and get the best out of the team. That’s good. Regardless of that, you can also see the bond between the players and the coach. Every player wants to give Jogi a good send off.

...the search for a replacement: We aren’t under any pressure. We need to find a coach to take over after the EUROs. We will take our time. We have a delegation here, including the DFB president, and will analyze, discuss and make plans for the future with them. We won’t approach any coach that is still under contract. We also have some good replacements within the DFB. Our goal should always be to develop good coaches. We will keep a look at the market. We will make a decision when we need to. It’s the right call to take our time.

...Stefan Kuntz and the U21 EUROs: I’ve known Stefan for a while. He’s a strong communicator and has really settled into his role. We have a lot of respect for him. We are keeping our fingers crossed that he will be able to do well at the EUROs. Our U21s are an important side for us. They are our reserves, and have several players that play in the Bundesliga. Stefar has had a tougher go of it this year compared to previous ones. However, a tournament like that is an opportunity for players to pick up valuable experience, both for their careers and to make the leap into the senior side.

...this summer’s EUROs: As far as I know, they are planning with 12 host cities, with eight being the minimum. It’s important that UEFA accept the rules and regulations that apply within these countries. There are lots of rumours out there. In the end, we aren’t the organizers and will have to accept it. I’m not driving myself crazy thinking about it and am optimistic. We are still planning on having our camp in Herzogenaurach at adidas. We will have optimal conditions there.

