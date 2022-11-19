Bierhoff: “The important thing is to start the tournament well”

Its four days until Germany’s World Cup campaign gets underway. In the lead-up to the tournament in Qatar, head coach Hansi Flick has set his team one goal: full focus on Japan. After the first intense training session in their camp ahead of their opener on Wednesday (14:00 CET), Oliver Bierhoff, CEO of the national team and academy, captain Manuel Neuer and new call-up Youssoufa Moukoko spoke about the upcoming game and atmosphere in the camp. DFB.de has jotted down their most important statements.

Oliver Bierhoff on...

...arriving and the atmosphere: It’s been a few special days. The atmosphere is really good and that’s important for the tournament. The good thing is that, during our team meet in Frankfurt, I clearly saw the excitement of our players at being called up and playing at the World Cup. Yesterday, we were at our base camp the whole day, using the time well to acclimatize ourselves because the high temperatures got to us a bit at the start. We have to get used to the conditions. We have great hosts at our hotel who worked so hard to make us feel comfortable. We’re in good spirits and are confident and happy to be here.

...Niclas Füllkrug: Niclas has a virus. I can’t make a confident diagnosis of how long he’ll be out. We’re looking at how he is, hour by hour. I think that there’s enough time for him to be ready to play.

...FIFA’s campaigning against armbands: Of course, the short-term nature of the decision is a bit suprising. We will coordinate with other countries so that it is not just one voice speaking out. We assume that we will be allowed to continue wearing our armbands.

...preparation for the game: We will travel to Doha before the first match due to the early kick-off time, and then travel from our base to the second and third group-stage games. It’s important to get into a rhythm and to adapt to the conditions. The security regulations are strict and everyone entering and leaving the hotel is regulated, whilst all bus travel must be announced beforehand. Public training has been cancelled due to security reasons. Therefore we’re going to do some community action where we’ll play football with a few girls and women. It’s not always going to be a benefit concert, but in the end you have to see what opportunities you have in the country and make the most of them. The conditions here are top quality however.

...Germany’s objectives: I wouldn’t say that we are the favourites to win it; it’s really difficult to be favourites this year. There isn’t really a powerhouse at the moment, but there are a host of really good sides. I personally think the South Americans in the form of Brazil and Argentina are really strong. The route of your tournament is always decisive. We have a lot of quality, and it’s important to get off to a strong start. If you build up that confidence than anything is possible and you have to take it game by game. We will have to prepare ourselves for the uphill battle; it’s not witchcraft. The not so historically great nations usually make life especially difficult for you. You have to take the game to them and take risks. If you can’t find a way to score against them, you risk being hit on the counter and going behind. We have been warned and have to start to focus – then we achieve anything.

...the state of the squad: I’m happy that we’ve got players that are coming off the back of successful starts to the season. I see good things for our squad. The reports from our personal trainers and physiotherapists are that everyone is in good condition. Antonio Rüdiger and Thomas Müller were back training at full capacity today. The timing of the World Cup is an advantage for the players as, at the end of the season, they are exhausted and they’re not so mentally fresh. The quality of the players is higher than it otherwise would have been. It could be a disadvantage not having the two or three week’s preparation that is usually the case. Germany teams have always lived off team spirit and in the group you can build that up faster if you have a bit more time

...the starting eleven: It would have been bad if Hansi Flick had no options, and then I would be worried. The beautiful thing is that he has to make some very tough decisions across lots of positions. It is important to build up a bit of consistency and I think Hansi already has the core of his team sorted. His playing philosophy won’t change.

Manuel Neuer on...

...base camp: The team feels very comfortable and we’re happy. We’re excited to have such a nice camp and we will hopefully be staying here for a long time. I don’t think there’s any sort of cabin fever; we’ve got enough activities to keep us occupied. We’ll also be happy when the games start and we can be looking at our potential opponents.

...18th birthdays: On my 18th birthday I was in Buer in Gelsenkirchen and went bowling with my friends. Mucki (Youssoufa Moukoko) will have to tell me what he wants to do and then we will see what we can do (laughs).

...Thomas Müller: At our age you tweak things more often. I am pleased that he is back training with the team. He has left a good impression. We are pleased as a team that he is back on board; he communicates a lot and is an important player on the pitch who is always an asset.

...the youngsters: They are very cheeky, but in a positive way. It is important to have the courage to try things on the pitch and to bring this impudence to training and also then be able to show this when you appear against the opponent. You can see that they are integrated and have the confidence to speak up. We speak with each other a lot.

...opponents Japan: It will be important that we keep calm, even if we are going to start early, that we have good passing and position play, so that we can win tackles in midfield. It will be more difficult for Japan at the back if we play with power and use our players who are good one-on-one.

...the defence: I’ve known Niklas Süle and Antonio Rüdiger for a long time. Due to the short preparation time, obviously we are missing some of our defensive patterns. It will be important that we communicate a lot on the pitch. We have a very strong defence and are optimistic about this area.

...the World Cup feeling: The circumstances are different because of the short preparation period: That is the biggest difference, but everyone will have this issue. I also didn’t have the feeling in 2014 that we would go all the way through and become world champions. We have to start the tournament well; the first game is the most important. In that game, we will have to dig in, and then with good results and a good atmosphere you get into the flow of things. We have a positive example of this in 2014 with the game against Portugal (4-0 win), and a negative one in 2018 against Mexico (1-0 loss). You can’t predict it well.

Youssoufa Moukoko on...

...his first impressions: Being at the World Cup is something special. The team have welcomed and integrated me into the team really well. I am happy to be here. Every single one of us is pleased that we are getting going soon.

...memories of German goal-scorers: I would most like to play with Miroslav Klose. He was a player that was always in the right place to score goals. I don’t know others too well because I still wasn’t born at the time.

...the learning process: It is about getting experience here. I am here to learn and I am pleased when other players give me tips. I am learning from the best and will take things back home with me.

...what he can offer the team: A striker is there to score goals. I am here because the coach believes in me. I will work my hardest every minute that I play. To be here at 17 was never a given. I am going to enjoy it.

