Bierhoff statement on the flight to Basel

Oliver Bierhoff, director of the national teams and academy for the DFB, has spoken out about the decision to take a plane for the national team’s journey from Stuttgart to Basel.

"We completely understand the criticism we have received. We will take this opportunity to ask ourselves what we can do in the future to ensure that we consider important factors such as the environment and sustainability when planning and making decisions. During preparations for the two international matches, our full attention has been on providing safe conditions to protect the health of our players and ensuring that they are able to fully recover. With this in mind, taking a quick flight seemed like the clear choice in comparison with a three-and-a-half-hour bus journey, or taking public transport and having to change trains. We have a responsibility to the players’ clubs and so we want to do everything we possibly can to ensure that the players return to them in good health.”