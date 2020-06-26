Bierhoff and Löw congratulate Klopp

Jürgen Klopp has guided Liverpool FC to the Premier League after 30 years of waiting for one of England’s most historic clubs – in a rather impressive manner too. After being crowned European champions last season, this is the second major success for the 53-year-old on Anfield Road. Oliver Bierhoff and Germany national team manager Joachim Löw took to DFB.de to congratulate the former Mainz and Dortmund boss.

Oliver Bierhoff said, "a massive congratulations to Jürgen Klopp and Liverpool on becoming champions of England. I’m happy for him that he has brought this long-awaited title to Liverpool. Jürgen represents German football abroad like no other, and is therefore greatly respected. We’re thankful for his efforts as well."

Loachim Löw said, "congrats to Jürgen Klopp and Liverpool on the title. What he’s done there deserves recognition. Jürgen lives through his passion, his spirit and his unrivalled will to win. The fans love him and the players follow him. They’ve impressively consistent and absolutely deserve to be champions. You can see how much it means to him just from his emotional reaction. I take my hat off for Jürgen."