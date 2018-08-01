Bielefeld travel to fifth-division Lok Stendal

Fifth-division side 1.FC Lok Stendal will take on second-division side Arminia Bielefeld in the first round of the DFB Pokal on Sunday, 19th August (15:30 CEST) in the Stadion am Hölzchen, with a capacity of 3,040 for the game – 1,020 tickets have been made available for the away fans. Stendal qualified for the DFB Pokal after reaching the final of the Saxony-Anhalt Cup, losing 1-0 to 1.FC Magdeburg. However with Magdeburg already qualified thanks to their promotion into the second-division, Stendal could still celebrate their defeat in the cup final.

“We are going up against a traditional club, who have a massive fan base and also managed to finish fourth in the second-division last season. To play a team like this in a competitive match will be amazing. When was the last time anyone from round here got to do that? Thus we are thoroughly looking forward to the match,” said Stendal coach Sven Körner.

Stendal, who play in the Oberliga Northeast, have qualified for their fourth DFB Pokal, with some positive memories from previous years behind them. In 1995/1996 they managed to go all the way to the quarter-finals, where they lost 5-4 on penalties to Bayer Leverkusen. Nonetheless, they knocked out VfL Wolfsburg (4-3 on penalties), Hertha BSC (3-2 after extra time) and Waldhof Mannheim (7-6 on penalties) on the way.