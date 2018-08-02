BFC Dynamo against Köln in the Olympic Stadium

The Berlin Olympic Stadium, a venue famous for hosting the final of the DFB Pokal, will play host to a first round match on Sunday, 19th August (15:30 CEST) between two traditional clubs; fourth-division BFC Dynamo and relegated second-division side 1.FC Köln.

BFC Dynamo, the record East German champions, usually play their home games in the Friedrich-Ludwig-Jahn-Sportpark, but the IPC Athletics European Championships are being held in their ground between the 20th and 26th August, thus meaning that BFC had to find another venue in the city of Berlin. BFC President Norbert Uhlig is delighted with the draw: “It feels like a dream for us. For us to be playing in the Berlin Olympic Stadium against 1.FC Köln is incredible. Ok, it may be only the first round, but it is still in the DFB Pokal.”

For Dynamo, it is the second year in a row which they have managed to qualify for the first round of the DFB Pokal, having qualified six times in total. The team coached by René Rydlewicz, defeated Berliner SC 2-1 in the Berlin Cup final to qualify. Last season they were narrowly defeated 2-0 by Bundesliga side FC Schalke 04 and will be hoping to push another big side this time around.

For 1.FC Köln it will be the third year in a row that they will travel to the capital for a DFB-Pokal fixture. Two years ago they beat BFC Preussen 6-0 in the first round, before winning 3-1 in the Berlin Olympic Stadium against Hertha BSC last season in the second round. Köln will hope that they can complete a hat-trick of victories in Berlin with success against BFC Dynamo.