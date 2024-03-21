Beste to miss out due to adductor strain

Jan-Niklas Beste travelled home early from the national team camp on Thursday and won’t be available to national team head coach Julian Nagelsmann for the upcoming international fixtures against World Cup runners-up France and the Netherlands. The 1. FC Heidenheim player picked up an adductor strain in training in Frankfurt on Wednesday and left the team headquarters in Gravenbruch near Frankfurt on Thursday.

The national team are set to travel to Lyon for their first international fixture of the year on Friday and they will face two-time world champions France there on Saturday (21:00 CET). Germany will then be in action against the Netherlands on Tuesday (20:45 CET) in Frankfurt.