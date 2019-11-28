Best Female Playmaker Award: Marozsan finishes second

Germany international Dzsenifer Marozsan has been named as one of the best female playmakers in world football for the fifth year running. The 27-year-old Champions League winner from Olympique Lyon was awarded 99 points by 90 experts from the International Federation of Football History & Statistics and claimed second place, just as she did in 2015 and 2017. In 2016 and 2018, Maroszan won the award.

Her Germany teammate, Sara Däbritz of Paris St. Germain, came 16th with five votes. World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe (Seattle Reign FC) received the accolade this year, having already won the ‘Player of the Tournament’ award after USA’s World Cup triumph.

