This will be the fifth meeting between Bosnia and Herzegovina U21s and Germany U21s.

Best attack vs. best defence: Germany U21s set to take on Bosnia

Germany U21s will be in action tomorrow (18:15 CEST) against Bosnia and Herzegovina U21s in their penultimate qualifier ahead of the U21 EUROs. DFB.de has all the facts and stats before the two countries take to the pitch in Fürth.

Head-to-head: This will be Germany’s fifth meeting with Bosnia and Herzegovina. In their very first meeting nearly 18 years ago on 10th October 2002, Bosnia and Herzegovina ran out 5-1 winners in Zenica. In European qualifiers since then, Germany have won two and drawn one.

The situation: The nine group winners as well as the five best runners-up will qualify for next year’s U21 EUROs. Germany are currently in second behind Belgium in Group 9, and are part of the five best runners-up.

Goals guaranteed: The four games against Bosnia and Herzegovina have seen an average of 4.8 goals per game (from Germany’s perspective: 10-9 goals). Germany’s 2-0 win in the most recent meeting on 15th October 2019 was the lowest scoring match between the sides.

Best attack vs. best defence: Germany’s 19 goals scored aren’t topped by any other member of Group 9, while Bosnia and Herzegovina have the best defence in the group with just four goals conceded.

Sharing the spoils: Germany’s 19 goals have been scored by 12 different players. In the most recent match against Moldova, Salih Özcan, Jonathan Burkardt and Dominik Kother scored their debut goals for the U21s.

Goalscoring run: Since a 0-0 draw in Kosovo in March 2018, Germany U21s have scored in all 21 of their games since (59 goals in total, at an average of 2.8 per game). They last had a longer such run from 2003 to 2006, netting in a record 27 consecutive matches.

Strong home form: Germany have won nine of their last 11 home games, with their only defeat in this timeframe a 3-2 loss against Belgium in November 2019.

Lucky Fürth: Germany U21s have not lost any of their five internationals in Fürth (four wins and a 2-2 draw against Ireland in August 2007). Their most recent win in Fürth was a 3-0 triumph against Mexico.

In form: Lukas Nmecha (5 goals) is Germany’s top goalscorer in qualifying. Last Friday, he netted his first brace for the U21s during a 5-0 win against Moldova. The striker (RSC Anderlecht) has scored six goals in 11 appearances for the U21s – the rest of the squad combined has netted seven times.

created by dfb/mmc