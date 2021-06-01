Berger pulls out, Johannes called up as her replacement

created by mmc/dr
Ann-Katrin Berger has pulled out of the Germany women’s squad for the upcoming friendlies against France (10th June, 21:10 CEST in Strasbourg) and Chile (15th June, 15:00 CEST in Offenbach) for personal reasons.
The Chelsea goalkeeper has been replaced by Stina Johannes of SGS Essen.
