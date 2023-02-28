Berger narrowly beaten to Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper award

Chelsea and Germany international Ann-Katrin Berger came in the top three in the vote for the Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper. The 32-year-old, who won the Women’s Super League and FC Cup with the ‘Blues’ last year, was beaten to the top prize by England and Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps. Chilean goalkeeper Christiane Endler of Olympique Lyon was also nominated.

The award was voted for by coaches and leading national team players as well as journalists and fans from around the World and took place in Paris during "The Best FIFA Football Awards" gala. The Best FIFA Women’s Player, like last year, was won by FC Barcelona attacker Alexia Putellas. The Best FIFA Women's Coach was won by Sarina Wiegman for the third time, after 2017 and 2020, with the Dutch coach having led the England women’s team to the 2022 European Championship title.

Germany international and VfL Wolfsburg midfielder Lena Oberdorf won a spot in the FIFPRO Women’s World 11. Alongside the 21-year-old defensive midfielder, who was decisive to Germany’s run to the final of the Euros last summer, were Christiane Endler (goalkeeper), Lucy Bronze, Maria Leon, Leah Williamson, Wendie Renard (all defence), Alexia Putellas, Keira Walsh (both midfield) as well as Alex Morgan, Sam Kerr und Beth Mead (all in attack).