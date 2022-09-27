Berger, Gwinn and Oberdorf return to the squad

European Championship runners-up Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea), Giulia Gwinn (Bayern Munich) and Lena Oberdorf (VfL Wolfsburg) return to the 24-player strong Germany women’s national team squad for the international against France in Dresden on 7th October (20:30 CEST). Berger missed out on the squad last time due to her cancer treatment, with Oberdorf missing out due to illness and Gwinn with a knee complaint.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has called up Bayern Munich goalkeeper Maria Luisa Grohs for the first time, while Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Stina Johannes has been recalled after a long absence from the squad. Wolfsburg’s Merle Frohms is also in the squad, meaning there are four goalkeepers in total. As previously agreed, Angel City FC player Almuth Schult will not make the trip from the US, as the last matchday in the American NWSL takes place on the 3rd October, and the international break itself only extends until the 8th October.

Berger return after cancer treatment: “The best news”

Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said: “It would be unreasonable to ask Almuth to take on such a long journey for just a few days, which we discussed in advance and seemed the case to both parties. We’re really pleased that Ann-Katrin Berger is able to be with us again – that is the best news related to this international break. We are also using this opportunity to call up two young goalkeepers in Maria Luisa Grohs and Stina Johannes to show us what they can do.”

Meanwhile, Marina Hegering (VfL Wolfsburg) misses out with a foot injury, as does Dysenifer Marozsan (Olympique Lyon), who is still recovering from a torn cruciate ligament.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said: "After a successful World Cup qualification, preparation for us now turns to the tournament itself. This meeting with a world-class opponent like France in front of a good crowd in Dresden is perfect preparation. France are a high quality side, have brilliant individual players and try to play their game at a high tempo. Our aim is to work against this intensely and with a lot of willingness to put in running. I am expecting a game against an equal opponent and an exciting clash at the highest level.”

24,000 tickets sold

Around 24,000 tickets have been sold for the game, which is a repeat of the European Championship semi-final that took place in England in July, and Germany won 2-1. Standing tickets are still available and there is a limited number of sitting places remaining.

To finish off the year, Germany meet current World Champions USA away on 11th and 13th November. The World Cup in Australia and New Zealand will take place in July and August 2023.