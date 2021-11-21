Benkarth to miss World Cup qualifiers

Goalkeeper Laura Benkarth (FC Bayern München) has dropped out of the Germany women’s squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers due to knee problems. Head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg will not call up a replacement.

Germany will face Turkey on Friday, 26th November (16:00 CET) in Braunschweig before traveling to face Portugal on 30th November (19:00 CET). The remaining 25 players in the squad will meet in Wolfsburg on Monday afternoon to begin preparing for the final two internationals of the year.