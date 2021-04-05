News

    Benkarth ruled out, Johannes called up

    Another blow for the Women’s national team: Bayern Munich’s Laura Benkarth will miss Germany’s upcoming games against Australia (Saturday 10th April at 16.10 CEST) and Norway (Tuesday 13th April at 16 CEST) due to a knee complaint. Both games will be at the BRITA-Arena in Wiesbaden.

    Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has selected SGS Essen’s Stina Johannes as a replacement for Benkarth.

