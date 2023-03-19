Bella Kotchap out, Thiaw called up as his replacement

Armel Bella Kotchap will miss Germany’s first two international games of the year. The defender, who plays for Southampton in the Premier League, injured his shoulder during the game against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday and has had to be withdrawn for the upcoming games against Peru and Belgium. AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw, who won the U21 European Champion with Germany in 2021, has been called up as his replacement.

Players will arrive at the team’s facilities in Frankfurt from this evening, with preparations for the two games then beginning on Monday with a recovery session, due to the fact a number of players are playing for their club sides on Sunday.

Open recovery session

This session at the Stadion am Brentanobad in Frankfurt will be open to the public. The Germany national team begin their preparations for UEFA EURO 2024 in Germany with games against Peru in Mainz (25th March, 20:45 CET) and then in Cologne against Belgium (28 March, 20:45 CET).