Bella Kotchap: “I am by no means the finished product”

In the summer transfer window, Armel Bella Kotchap moved from VfL Bochum to Premier League side Southampton. Tonight, the central defender could make his debut for the Germany national team in, of all places, England. We spoke to the 20-year-old about his move to the Premier League, his call from Hansi Flick and the Wembley clash against an old foe.

DFB.de: Armel, as someone who now plays and lives in England, how much are you looking forward to tonight’s game?

Armel Bella Kotchap: It’s a real privilege to be with the Germany national team, regardless of this match. It’s amazing to be able to interact with the boys every day, to be on the pitch with them and to learn from them. I am really enjoying being here. Although it will be a special occasion tonight, it will be a very intense game, not just for me, but for the whole team. We are here to win it.

DFB.de: You have already made six appearances for Southampton in the league, but have you managed to experience Wembley yet?

Bella Kotchap: No, unfortunately not. That is why I am so excited to visit Wembley for the first time.

DFB.de: Is there a need to make amends after the defeat to Hungary?

Bella Kotchap: Hungary were tactically astute in Leipzig and they were really well set-up. But they also played very defensively and were very cautious. We expect a different kind of test against England and we need to hurt them when we get the chance. We want a positive result to end our Nations League campaign and we want to give it everything one final time before the World Cup.

DFB.de: English clubs are often quite creative with their inductions for new players. What did you have to do before the season started?

Bella Kotchap: Before the first game, all the new players had to perform a couple of songs in front of the team. Luckily, I didn’t have to do anything beyond that. The team have welcomed me really well overall and I’m happy to be here.

DFB.de: You are a very physical player. Do you think the Premier League suits your style of play in comparison to the Bundesliga?

Bella Kotchap: I felt well-suited to the Bundesliga, but the Premier League is even more physical and one of my real strengths is tackling. I am by no means the finished product, I am still young and I can still make improvements in all areas. That’s why it’s so beneficial to be with the national team right now. I am a really eager to learn and I can take lots in here.

DFB.de: You said that you didn’t realise who it was when Hansi Flick called you…

Bella Kotchap: I wasn’t expecting a call from him and it was a huge surprise, but I was incredibly happy.

DFB.de: You have been nominated for the national team, you have been widely praised for your performances in the Premier League and you have already been linked to some big clubs. How do remain level-headed as a 20 year old?

Bella Kotchap: I don’t read what is written about me on a daily basis. I simply try to focus on the essentials and I am here to play football. I want to perform to the best of my ability on the pitch in order to get more opportunities, such as being selected for the national team. I don’t want it to stop at just one nomination. In order to achieve what I set out to, I will keep fighting and keep giving everything for my club.

DFB.de: Your father also played for Cameroon. How proud is he that you have been nominated?

Bella Kotchap: My whole family are delighted that I was selected. My father supports me in everything I do. I try to prove myself every day by showing what I’m made of. But I have not achieved anything yet.

created by mmc,rs