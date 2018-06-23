Belgium celebrate second win

The Belgium national team are well on the way to the knockout stages of the World Cup in Russia. The “Red Devils” won their second game in Group G, beating Tunisia 5-2 in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow.

Romelu Lukaku (16’, 45+3’) scored his second brace in as many games and leads the goalscorers table, tied with Cristiano Ronaldo on four goals. Eden Hazard (7’ pen., 51’) also scored a brace for Belgium. Borussia Dortmund player Michy Batshuayi scored for Belgium in the 90th minute before Wahbi Khazri pulled one back for Tunisia in the final moments (90+3’). Dylan Bronn also found the net for the North Africans to make the match 2-1 in the 18th minute.

The result means that Belgium have six points, while Tunisia remain on zero points. England face Panama in the next group game on Sunday (KO 14:00 CEST) in Nizhny Novgorod.