Beach Soccer league to resume in August

The German Beach Soccer league will resume play in August. The season was initially set to get underway in May, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, restrictions in several German states have been eased enough to allow for play to resume, in compliance with a hygiene concept. The shortened season will begin on 8th-9th August.

“By playing in Düsseldorf, we were able to find a location that allows the German Beach Soccer league to host three weekends of games while adhering to the hygiene concept. Finding a solution to allow the Beach Soccer League to resume at Lake Unterbacher was made possible through an intense and close cooperation with the local authorities, as well as the Beach Royals Düsseldorf,” said Michael Lichtnecker, the chairman of the DFB committee for Beach Soccer and recreational sports.

Games to take place without spectators

Over the course of three weekends, 12 teams will compete to be one of four sides to qualify for the Final Four of the German Beach Soccer championship, which is scheduled to take place from 26th-27th September 2020. This competition has been an official DFB-sanctioned event since 2013, and is the highlight of every beach soccer season in Germany. The competition also regularly draws a crowd at the Warnemünde beach near Rostock.

Unfortunately for fans of the sport, all upcoming German Beach Soccer league matches will take place without spectators due to official regulations. As usual, DFB.tv will be posting highlights from each matchday online.

“We are pleased that the Beach Soccer League will be able to resume after all,” said Matthias Brandlmaier, manager of the BSC Beach Boyz Waldkraiburg. “After training hard for the last 10 weeks we’re itching to play again and would like to thank all those involved in organising the league’s return.”

Germany’s beach soccer national team has also started preparing for play to resume in early September with a training camp from 23rd-26th July in Münster.