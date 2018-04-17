Bayern unbeaten in DFB-Pokal with Rafinha

From guarantees to success, cup experts and record-breakers: Which players do FC Bayern Munich always win with in the DFB-Pokal? Why do Bayer Leverkusen have a chance to knock out Bayern at home? Why are Eintracht Frankfurt relishing the trip to Gelsenkirchen? How come the last four is familiar territory for these four sides? All your questions are rounded up with our facts and stats prior to the DFB-Pokal semi-finals this week.

Win guarantee: When FC Bayern full-back Rafinha plays, FC Bayern have never lost a game in the DFB-Pokal. He has featured in 24 DFB-Pokal ties for the Munich based club and won every single one.

Strong away from home: Frankfurt have gone through in their past six DFB-Pokal ties (once in extra-time and twice on penalties) and could level a club record seven consecutive away cup wins (between 2003 and 2007) with a win versus FC Schalke 04. Their last exit away from home came in a 1-0 defeat to Erzgebirge Aue in the second round during the 2015/2016 season.

Bad memories: When FC Bayern last missed the semi-final stage, it was due to a 4-2 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen. Due to reconstruction in the BayArena, the 2008/2009 season quarter-final took place in Düsseldorf.

Successful head coach: Niko Kovac has won in total nine of ten games as a head coach in the DFB-Pokal. The sole loss was in the 2017 final against BVB.

Overtime: Three of the four semi-finalists have had to go to extra-time in this season’s DFB-Pokal. Only Schalke have won all their games in normal time.

Familiar faces: Eintracht Frankfurt have played FC Schalke 04 more often than any other side in the DFB-Pokal. In total, the clubs have won four apiece with a replay taking place in 1977.

Old friends: He knows them all. Jupp Heynckes has managed every single team left in the DFB-Pokal.