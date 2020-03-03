"I’m happy to have scored the opening goal and that it played out that way."

Bayern reach 11th consecutive DFB-Pokal semi-final

Record winners FC Bayern München progressed to the semi-final for the eleventh consecutive season thanks to a 1-0 victory over FC Schalke 04.

Germany international Joshua Kimmich scored the game's only goal, driving a half volley low into the bottom corner in the 39th minute. The win extended Bayern’s unbeaten run to 13 games (W12, D2) as they chase a record-breaking 20th DFB-Pokal crown.

Neuer: “We had complete control”

Bayern and Die Mannschaft captain Manuel Neuer cut a satisfied figure at full time. “We had complete control and deserve to progress to the next round,” he told German broadcaster ARD. Goalscorer Kimmich was also pleased with his contribution. “I’m happy to have scored the opening goal and that it played out that way. You kind of blend in when you score in a 6-0 win.”

Schalke head coach David Wagner rang in the changes following the 3-0 defeat in Cologne on Saturday, which included dropping goalkeeper Alexander Nübel to the bench, as well as Amine Harit and Benito Raman. His team lined up in a defensive 5-3-2 formation, with 19-year-old defender Timo Becker earning a start in a back three.

Meanwhile, opposite number Hansi Flick left rising start Joshua Zirkzee on the bench, instead opting for 2014 World Cup winner Thomas Müller to lead the line in Robert Lewandowski’s absence.

Schalke’s Guido Burgstaller thought he’d given his side the lead twice in the first half, but was denied once by the crossbar and then by VAR after firing past Neuer in the 20th minute.

Kimmich volleys winner

At the other end, Germany U21s goalkeeper Markus Schubert, who replaced Nübel between the sticks, was called into action to deny 2018 World Cup winner Benjamin Pavard’s drilled strike, but he was helpless to keep out Kimmich’s half volley into the bottom corner shortly before the break.

Bayern continued to dominate in the second half, but were unable to consolidate their lead. Schalke were content to sit back and counter, almost levelling through substitute Benito Raman.

The semi-finals take place on 21st and 22nd April, with Bayern discovering their opponents on Sunday, 8th March at 18:00 CET.

created by dfb/mmc