Bayern out as Kroos reaches Champions League final once again

Toni Kroos has reached the UEFA Champions League final with Real Madrid for the third year in a row after a pulsating semi-final second leg against FC Bayern München. A 2-2 draw wasn’t enough for the Bundesliga winners in Madrid, with the defending champions progressing with a 4-3 aggregate victory.

Just like in the first leg, Die Mannschaft’s Joshua Kimmich fired Bayern into an early lead. However, Karim Benzema soon levelled the scores with a header, before completing a double seconds after the restart with the help of a Sven Ulreich mistake. Bayern needed to respond twice to progress on away goals, but only James Rodriguez could find the net, leaving Bayern still waiting for their first final appearance since winning the title in 2013.

It hurts a lot because we had the better chances over the two games. We ought to have scored more goals,” said Bayern’s Mats Hummels. “Our individual mistakes have cost us:” Thomas Müller was also left frustrated: “We played better than we did in Munich, but again we didn’t put the ball in the back of the net often enough. You can’t allow that to happen in a semi-final like this. Despite that, we were still on the brink of going through. It was a remarkable game.”